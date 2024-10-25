The government approved the Indian wrestling team's participation in the World Championships after athletes sought Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya's intervention, following the WFI's withdrawal of entries due to a legal challenge regarding trials for U23 and senior categories.

A group of wrestlers met with Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Friday evening — less than 48 hours before their flight to Albania. The athletes had had sought his intervention after the Wrestling Federation of India withdrew them from the upcoming World Championships over government "interference" in its autonomy. The athletes have been cleared for participation — with the government set to 'take responsibility' in case the WFI was charged with contempt.

"A group of wrestlers met me and apprised me of the issue and their concern. I gave the direction that the court matter will continue in court but the wrestlers must compete in World Championships. They should get this opportunity. Whatever and wherever I needed to speak, I have done that," Mandaviya told reporters.

The Sports minister also stressed the need to promote athletes and help the federation undertake "good work according to its capacity".

The Wrestling Federation of India was forced to pull all three Indian teams out of the championships on Thursday after wrestler Satyawart Kadian — the husband of Sakshi Malik — approached the court. He contended that the WFI (currently suspended by the Ministry and the IOA) was in contempt of court by taking decisions.

“We discussed the issue with the minister, who assured that they will take responsibility if a contempt charge is levelled on the federation and cleared the participation of the team. Tickets have already been booked and the team will depart as scheduled on Sunday morning," WFI chief Sanjay Singh said after the meeting.