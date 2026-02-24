Indian Youth Congress Chief Uday Bhanu Chib arrested in connection with shirtless protest during India AI Summit

Indian Youth Congress Chief Uday Bhanu Chib has been arrested in connection with the Youth Congress protest during the AI Summit at Bharat Mandapam, news agencies reported on Tuesday.

Written By Gulam Jeelani
Published24 Feb 2026, 09:51 AM IST
New Delhi: Indian Youth Congress (IYC) National President Uday Bhanu Chib arrives at Tilak Marg Police Station for questioning by Delhi Police in connection with protests at the India AI Impact Summit, in New Delhi, Monday, Feb. 23, 2026. (PTI Photo)(PTI02_23_2026_000149B)
Delhi Police have arrested Indian Youth Congress Chief Uday Bhanu Chib in connection with the shirtless protest during the AI Summit at Bharat Mandapam last week, news agencies reported on Tuesday.

Chib was arrested after being grilled for nearly 20 hours, according to reports. He has been booked for criminal conspiracy, voluntarily causing harm to a public servant, obstructing a public servant on duty, and wilful disobedience, they said.

“Delhi Police arrests Youth Congress president Uday Bhanu Chib over shirtless protest at AI Summit,” news agency PTI said, quoting police officials on Tuesday.

Chib will be produced in court later in the day.

(This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

