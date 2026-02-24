Indian Youth Congress Chief Uday Bhanu Chib arrested in connection with shirtless protest during India AI Summit

Delhi Police have arrested Indian Youth Congress Chief Uday Bhanu Chib in connection with the shirtless protest during the AI Summit at Bharat Mandapam last week, news agencies reported on Tuesday.

Chib was arrested after being grilled for nearly 20 hours, according to reports. He has been booked for criminal conspiracy, voluntarily causing harm to a public servant, obstructing a public servant on duty, and wilful disobedience, they said.

“Delhi Police arrests Youth Congress president Uday Bhanu Chib over shirtless protest at AI Summit,” news agency PTI said, quoting police officials on Tuesday.

Chib will be produced in court later in the day.