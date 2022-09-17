Indian youth should be equally proficient in education, skill: PM Modi

He added that along with skill development, it is equally important for the youth to have soft skills. Things like making a business plan, plans for getting a loan from the bank, filling out the necessary forms, and registering with a new company are covered as part of the course. “The result of these efforts of the government is that today, India has quality in skills, and also diversity. In the past few years, our ITI pass-outs have won many big prizes in World Skills Competitions."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}