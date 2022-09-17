Indian youth should be equally proficient in education, skill: PM Modi

Industrial training institutes have a big role to play in India’s success, he said adding that many courses related to coding, AI, robotics, 3D printing, drone technology, and telemedicine are being offered in ITIs
New Delhi:Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday addressed students of Industrial Training Institute and said the students with their skills are taking their first step forward on the path of innovation. “I can confidently say that as pleasant as your beginning is, your journey to tomorrow will also be more creative."
The prime minister said that India initiated new schemes with the inspiration of Lord Vishwakarma and is trying to revive the tradition of ‘Shramey Jayate’ and laying emphasis on skill development. “To make this the century of India, it is very important that the youth of India should be equally proficient in education as well as skill."
He added that the government has given top priority to the skill development of youth and the creation of new institutions. “The first ITI in our country was established in 1950. In the following seven decades, 10 thousand ITIs were created. In the 8 years of our government, about 5 thousand new ITIs have been created in the country. More than 4 lakh new seats have also been added to ITIs in the last 8 years."
“National Skill Training Institutes, Indian Institute of Skills, and thousands of skill development centres have also been opened across the country apart from the ITIs. The government is also going to open more than 5000 skill hubs to promote skill development at the school level. After the implementation of the New National Education Policy, experience-based learning is also being promoted and skill courses are being introduced in schools."
Industrial training institutes have a big role to play in India’s success, he said adding that many courses related to coding, AI, robotics, 3D printing, drone technology, and telemedicine are being offered in ITIs.
He added that along with skill development, it is equally important for the youth to have soft skills. Things like making a business plan, plans for getting a loan from the bank, filling out the necessary forms, and registering with a new company are covered as part of the course. “The result of these efforts of the government is that today, India has quality in skills, and also diversity. In the past few years, our ITI pass-outs have won many big prizes in World Skills Competitions."
He reiterated the need for constant upgrading of skills.
