Maharana Pratap Singh, a 33-year-old entrepreneur hailing from Khurja in Bulandshahr, has found himself in a situation due to a development with the income-tax department. The successful operator of a YouTube news portal for the past four years, Singh received a substantial notice demanding a staggering ₹2.6 crore in alleged dues.

With an average monthly income of ₹20,000 from his YouTube channel, Singh says he was taken aback when he first received the notice in October 2022, The Economic Times reported.

Seeking professional advice from a Chartered Accountant (CA), he learned that his PAN card was linked to seven registered firms, including one in Telangana, five in Delhi and one in UP. Singh claims to have no knowledge of these companies or how his PAN card could have been misused without his consent.

Singh has lodged an official complaint with the SSP in Bulandshahr, firmly asserting that his PAN card was seemingly exploited by what he refers to as "bogus companies," without his authorization or awareness, ET reported.

Singh disclosed that he has received a total of six notices from the income-tax department, and his CA has been diligently handling each one. Also, he has lodged a complaint with the GST department and is currently awaiting their response. He expressed concern over the exorbitant amount demanded, stating that even if he were to sell all his assets, it would only cover a mere 10% of the total sum, the publication added.

The cyber cell, under the leadership of Shlok Kumar, the SSP of Bulandshahr, is currently conducting a thorough investigation into the matter, scrutinising all relevant documents. Once the investigation concludes, appropriate action will be taken as necessary.

