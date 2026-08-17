Indiana Gets Federal Disaster Aid After Storms Kill Five

(Bloomberg) -- At least five people died in Indiana amid severe storms and floods, with President Donald Trump approving an emergency declaration for the inundated Midwestern state.

Power outages peaked at more than 300,000 homes and businesses, said Governor Mike Braun, after powerful storms brought record flooding forcing residents to flee their homes, closing roads and snarling rail traffic.

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Flooding poses a risk not just for Indiana residents but also for its massive railroad network that helps connect the US throughout the Midwest and East. Rail disruptions as well as rain and strong winds could also upend Indiana’s agricultural industry, particularly corn and soybeans that dominate the state’s crop economy.

Additional storms Sunday could worsen the deluge with major flooding expected along the White River near Indianapolis, while moderate flooding is forecast for portions of the Wabash and White Rivers, the National Weather Service said in a statement at 4:51 a.m. local time on Sunday.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency authorized assistance on Saturday for more than half of Indiana’s counties in order to aid response efforts for “conditions resulting from severe storms, straight-line winds, tornadoes and flooding” that began on Aug. 11.

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Rains continuing over the weekend were set to sweep not only the Hoosier State, where as much as 11 inches (28 centimeters) had fallen through early Saturday, but across the Midwest. Flood watches and warnings stretched from Iowa to West Virginia.

Braun declared a statewide emergency on Thursday and asked for a federal declaration, which Trump granted late on Saturday after a telephone conversation. “This ongoing emergency has resulted in deaths and injuries, destruction of homes, business and infrastructure, the displacement of families, and the disruption of emergency services and communications,” the governor said.

The White River, which runs across central and southern Indiana, has reached record heights in some places. One woman died when she was swept away after driving into floodwaters, the Associated Press reported. Hundreds of homes near the river in Indianapolis, the state’s largest city, were evacuated on Saturday.

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“Indianapolis is experiencing its most severe flooding in 30-plus years. Conditions are shifting rapidly,” Joe Hogsett, mayor of the city of about 900,000 people, said Saturday on X.

In Noblesville, a suburban community north of Indianapolis, the river rose more than 20 feet (6 meters) since Tuesday, setting a record crest of 24.6 feet.

(Updates with new numbers, other details, starting in third paragraph.)

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