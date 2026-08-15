Indiana the Focus as Midwest Storms Flood Homes, Knock Out Power

(Bloomberg) -- More than 160,000 homes and businesses are still without electricity across Indiana after powerful storms brought record flooding, forcing residents to flee their homes, closing roads and snarling rail traffic.

Another round of heavy rain will sweep not only the Hoosier State, where as much as 11 inches (28 centimeters) has fallen, but across the Midwest, eventually ending up in West Virginia, said Brian Hurley, a senior branch forecaster at the US Weather Prediction Center. Flood watches and warnings stretch from Iowa to West Virginia.

Advertisement

The center says there’s a moderate, or 40%, risk of excessive rainfall across parts of Indiana, Ohio and West Virginia on Saturday.

“They’ve been slammed, not only with severe weather but we’ve also had heavy rainfall several times,” Hurley said. “It isn’t just Indiana, but Ohio and West Virginia, too.”

Indiana Governor Mike Braun declared a statewide emergency earlier this week and has asked for a federal declaration. Freight rail operator CSX Corp. warned customers that tornadoes, wind, and heavy rain would slow some shipments.

The White River, which runs across central and southern Indiana, has reached record heights in some places, overflowing its banks and causing the mayor of Muncie, a city of about 65,000 residents northeast of Indianapolis, to declare an emergency. Residents in the city and surrounding county have been told to flee floodwaters.

Advertisement

In Noblesville, north of Indianapolis, the river has risen more than 20 feet (6 meters) since Tuesday, setting a record crest of 24.6 feet, the weather service said.

Hurley said as much as 4 inches (10cm) of additional rain is possible across parts of central and southern Indiana through the weekend. Isolated spots may get more.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

©2026 Bloomberg L.P.

India, Stay updated with the latest Trending World and US news. More India News Home Indiana the Focus as Midwest Storms Flood Homes, Knock Out Power