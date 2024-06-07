Indian-American astronaut Sunita Williams ‘dances a little' on her arrival at space station | Watch
Indian-American astronaut Sunita Williams safely docked at the ISS for her third trip, becoming the first woman to pilot a new crewed spacecraft. She was welcomed with a dance and ringing of the bell, marking a historic milestone.
Indian-American astronaut Sunita Williams, who safely docked with the International Space Station (ISS) for her third trip, danced a little as she arrived at the space station on Thursday. The 59-year-old astronaut was joined by fellow NASA astronaut Barry “Butch" Wilmore at the space station.