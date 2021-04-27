Subscribe
Indian-American doctors launch telemedicine helpline for Covid-19 patients

India is struggling with a second wave of the pandemic with more than 3,00,000 daily new coronavirus cases
1 min read . 11:56 AM IST Staff Writer

The group is using the internet and apps to provide free healthcare consultancy to those who have tested positive for Covid-19.

Led by Dr Avinash Gupta, who is president of Bihar and Jharkhand Association of North America (BJANA), and several of Indian-American doctors, the group is using the internet and apps to provide free healthcare consultancy to those who have tested positive for COVID-19.

Led by Dr Avinash Gupta, who is president of Bihar and Jharkhand Association of North America (BJANA), and several of Indian-American doctors, the group is using the internet and apps to provide free healthcare consultancy to those who have tested positive for COVID-19.

"This is part of our effort to help in whatever way we can with our people back home," said Alok Kumar, former FIA president. In the first few days, nearly a dozen doctors have been able to provide free tele help to scores of COVID-19 patients.

Lack of awareness is one of the major things that the doctors here have noticed. BAJNA has tied up with two local NGOs - Aashtha and Asha – to support this cause. In addition to one-to-one consultancy, BJANA doctors are also organising Zoom sessions to share details of the various aspects of COVID-19.

BJANA is also working to send essential medical supplies to Patna, Kumar said.

India is struggling with a second wave of the pandemic with more than 3,00,000 daily new coronavirus cases being reported in the past few days, and hospitals in several states are reeling under a shortage of medical oxygen and beds.

