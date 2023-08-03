Indian-American engineer sacked for speaking in Hindi, files lawsuit against ex-employer Parsons Corp2 min read 03 Aug 2023, 06:01 PM IST
A white co-worker heard 78-year-old Anil Varshney speaking in Hindi on a phone call with his dying brother-in-law in India, a media report said
An Indian-American engineer, who was sacked from his job with a missile defence contractor in the US for speaking in Hindi, has filed a lawsuit against the company, a media report said.
