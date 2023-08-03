Indian-American engineer sacked for speaking in Hindi, files lawsuit against ex-employer Parsons Corp

According to the suit, Varshney on September 26, 2022 “received a video call from his elderly brother-in-law K.C. Gupta, (who) was on his deathbed in India and called to say goodbye to Varshney." “Knowing the dire situation and that he may never have the opportunity to speak to (Gupta) again, Varshney stepped into an empty cubicle and accepted the call."