Incoming First Lady Jill Biden has named Indian-American Garima Verma as her digital director and Michael LaRosa press secretary, the Biden transition team has announced.

Sharing the news on Twitter, Garima Verma wrote, "I'm honored and excited to serve as the Digital Director for our incredible First Lady."

"This past year, I took a leap of faith. I didn't know where it would lead — all I knew was that I wanted to dedicate my life to the service of others, to advocating for and empowering different communities, and to doing what I could to make the world a better place for everyone," Verma said.

She further added: "I couldn't be more excited to have found my next righteous fight. I don't even have the words to express how much it means to me to be in a position to work with such an intelligent, talented, empathetic leader like Dr. Biden and tackle important issues facing our communities."

Verma, who was born in India, grew up in Ohio and the Central Valley of California. She served as audience development and content strategist on the Biden-Harris campaign, the transition team has said.

Before joining the campaign, Verma was a volunteer with the content team, designing graphics for distribution to Biden-Harris volunteers across the country, it said in a statement.

She previously worked in the entertainment space, marketing films at Paramount Pictures and television shows at The Walt Disney Company's ABC Network, and media agency Horizon Media.

Verma has also served as an independent consultant in marketing, design and digital for a number of small business and non-profit clients, the statement added.

Biden also announced additional members to the Office of the First Lady, picking Rory Brosius to be the new executive director of the Joining Forces initiative.

LaRosa was the travelling press secretary and chief spokesperson for Dr Jill Biden on the Biden-Harris campaign and transition. Prior to joining the campaign, LaRosa was the communications director for the House Democratic Policy Communications Committee in the Office of Speaker Nancy Pelosi, it said.

Other appointments

Other appointments include Liz Hart as deputy social secretary, Gina Lee as director of Scheduling and Advance, Vanessa Lion as deputy policy director, and Jordan Montoya as director of Advance and Trip Director.

"With their varied and diverse backgrounds, these dedicated and accomplished public servants bring a shared commitment to building an administration that lifts up all Americans," the incoming First Lady said.

"Together, we will work to open the White House in new, inclusive and innovative ways, reflecting more fully the distinct beauty of all our communities, cultures and traditions. I am proud to announce these individuals and look forward to working alongside them each and every day," she added.

These impressive and experienced appointees will work closely with incoming First Lady Dr Jill Biden and play a critical role in supporting the operations of the First Lady's office, the Biden transition team said.

"The incoming Biden-Harris administration has a bold vision for our country that will build our nation back better than before. These skilled, diverse and incredibly talented and committed appointees to the First Lady's Office will work tirelessly for American families. I am proud to have them join our White House team," said Julissa Reynoso, incoming Chief of Staff to the First Lady.

