A Boston-based Indian-American social entrepreneur known for creating the concept and credit title "Impact Advisor" for cause-based cinema has been appointed CEO of a recently launched NFT marketplace, Abris.

NFT, or non-fungible token, which is a unique and non-interchangeable unit of data stored on a digital ledger, has gained ground in recent weeks with several Bollywood stars and cricket players announcing their entry into this highly lucrative marketplace.

Abris enables innovative creators around the world to showcase their creativities as NFTs and empowers them to market their assets with no boundaries, the company said in a media release announcing the appointment of Priya Samant as its CEO.

Samant said, "I am thrilled to join Abris.io as CEO. I am passionate about elevating society using innovation and technology. I love what Abris.io does with blockchain and NFT to empower the innovative creators."

"I am also excited to see Abris.io leveraging Boston-based Algorand, the greenest blockchain technology," she said.

Abris provides NFT-as-a-service to help artists, celebrities, charities, galleries, photographers, and enterprises to mint or auction their NFT, she added.

Samant said Abris' premium service includes custodial wallet management, integrating with user authentications for non-blockchain or non-wallet savvy buyers, investors and art collectors using their email logins or social media accounts and handling payments via credit cards etc.

Babu Ganapathy, co-founder and CTO of Abris.io said, "During this time of transformation, there is no better person to lead Abris.io than Priya."

"Priya is a dynamic leader with empathy in social causes, a visionary who has worked in technology. With her experience in working across multiple domains, she will lead the strategy and vision for Abris.io to take it to a greater height," said Ganapathy, an avid technologist and a blockchain evangelist.

Ganapathy co-founded Abris with Thomas Arul, a serial entrepreneur and blockchain evangelist with over 25 years of experience.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.