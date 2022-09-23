Indian-Bhutan border to reopen from today1 min read . Updated: 23 Sep 2022, 12:49 PM IST
The India-Bhutan border is set to open from today for the first time since the Covid-19 pandemic hit and after a wait for almost two and a half years
The India-Bhutan border gates at Samdrup Jhongkhar and Gelephu along the Assam frontier will reopen for tourists from today. The decision to reopen the border gates for the first time since the Covid-19 pandemic began was taken keeping in mind the subsiding Covid cases.