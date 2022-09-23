OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  Indian-Bhutan border to reopen from today
Listen to this article

The India-Bhutan border gates at Samdrup Jhongkhar and Gelephu along the Assam frontier will reopen for tourists from today. The decision to reopen the border gates for the first time since the Covid-19 pandemic began was taken keeping in mind the subsiding Covid cases.

The decision was taken at a meeting between Tashi Penjore, Bhutan's Director (law and order) of the Ministry of Home and Cultural Affairs and Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) officials on September 14 this year. 

After the meeting, Tashi Panjore said, “Government of Bhutan has officially announced that international border with India will be opened on Sept 23 as Covid cases have subsided. We prepare to open the border and give visitors a good experience" 

He added, "Over the last two-and-half years, many officials on both sides have changed and we were not able to meet and establish friendship and person-to-person contacts which are essential for people residing along the border areas of the two countries. We look forward to more such visits,"

The Bhutani official also informed that permits will be granted at three additional gates for tourists apart from the earlier Phuentsholing and Paro gates.

 The Bhutanese government is planning eco-tourism, bird-watching and other packages for the tourists and it would charge a Substantial Development Fund (SDF) for improving services and infrastructure. The visitors who would halt for the night and travel beyond designated points will also be charged 1200. 

The India-Bhutan border was closed for nearly two and a half years due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The decision to close off the borders between the two nations was taken in a meeting between Tashi Penjore with the Commandant of the 15th Battalion of Sashastra Seema Bal, Neeraj Chand.

With inputs from Agencies

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.
Post your comment

Recommended For You

Trending Stocks

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout