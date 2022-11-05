India-Nepal border to be closed for 72 hours before Nepal general elections2 min read . Updated: 05 Nov 2022, 10:22 PM IST
- The decision to seal India-Nepal border was taken an meeting between officials of India and Nepal
As Nepal goes to the general election on 20 November, the India-Nepal border will be closed for 72 hours to prevent any movement of anti-social elements. The officials from the border areas of both nations held a meeting in the Rupandehi district of Nepal on Saturday and discussed the preparations regarding the border.