As Nepal goes to the general election on 20 November, the India-Nepal border will be closed for 72 hours to prevent any movement of anti-social elements. The officials from the border areas of both nations held a meeting in the Rupandehi district of Nepal on Saturday and discussed the preparations regarding the border.

"A decision to seal the border for 72 hours from November 17 till 12 midnight of November 20 was taken at the meeting of the coordination committee of officials of the neighboring districts of the two countries," said Maharajganj District Magistrate Satendra Kumar.

During the meeting, officials from various departments like local administration, police, Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), the Army, customs, immigration, and other departments concerned of both countries were present and a unified approach to prevent any anti-social activity was discussed.

To keep a watch of chaotic elements or activities and ensure disturbance-free elections in Nepal, additional security will be deployed along the India-Nepal border.

Chief District Officers of Rupandehi, Kapilvastu, and West Nawalparasi of Lumbini province in Nepal, district magistrates, and superintendents of police of India's Siddharthnagar and Maharajganj districts participated in the coordination meeting.

The Indian state of Uttar Pradesh has a 599.3-km-long open border with Nepal touching Pilibhit, Lakhimpur Kheri, Bahraich, Sravasti, Balrampur, Sidhharthnagar and Maharajganj districts.

The political rivalry in Nepal is also having some spillover effect on India as on Friday, former Prime Minister of Nepal K P Sharma Oli announced that if voted to power, he will reclaim the Himalayan areas claimed by India.

"We will bring back land, including Kalapani, Lipulek, and Limpiyadhura. We will not spare even an inch of our land," Oli said while promising to defend the nation.

Nepal Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba affirmed that his party is conveying its objections to Indian leadership through diplomatic channels and will bring back the encroached territories on the basis of mutual initiatives.