India-Nepal rail link resumes: UP CM Yogi Adityanath flags off Varanasi-Nepalgunj trains

Train services between India and Nepal resumed on Monday after almost a decade, when Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath flagged off a new broad-gauge train service connecting Varanasi and Nepalgunj Road.

The inauguration took place in Bahraich, with Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw joining the event virtually from New Delhi.

Sharing the news, CM Adityanath wrote on X: “When connectivity improves, it gives us speed, and when that speed moves towards the destination in a positive direction, it forms the very foundation of progress.”

Infrastructure upgrade and economic impact According to a LiveHindustan report, the launch marks the completion of the conversion of the 56-kilometre Bahraich-Nanpara-Nepalgunj rail section from an outdated meter-gauge system to a broad-gauge network.

The infrastructure upgrade was completed at a cost of ₹730 crore, replacing the limited connectivity that previously restricted transit and economic activity in the border region.

During the event, Adityanath said that the upgraded rail network will improve cross-border trade, boost local agriculture, and accelerate regional development by establishing Nanpara as a key transit gateway.

He also noted that the direct rail link will facilitate religious tourism by seamlessly connecting shared cultural centres in Nepal, such as Janakpur and Gorkha, with Indian cities like Ayodhya, Gorakhpur, and Varanasi.

Check train operations and schedule According to LiveHindustan, the route will see the regular operation of four trains: two express and two passenger/MEMU services. These trains will halt at a dozen key stations across Uttar Pradesh, establishing direct connectivity between the border region and major transit hubs.

Intercity Express (14214/14213) : The primary train will depart from Nepalgunj Road at 4:00 AM and arrive in Varanasi at 1:35 PM. The return service will depart Varanasi at 2:00 PM and arrive at Nepalgunj Road at 11:00 PM.

: The primary train will depart from Nepalgunj Road at 4:00 AM and arrive in Varanasi at 1:35 PM. The return service will depart Varanasi at 2:00 PM and arrive at Nepalgunj Road at 11:00 PM. Additional services: The Nepalgunj Road-Varanasi City Express (15131/15132) and two passenger trains (75109/75110 and 75111/75112) will operate from Gonda at 5:00 AM and 12:30 PM.

Inaugural run To commence operations, a 17-coach inaugural special train (Train No. 05064) travelled from Nepalgunj Road to Varanasi City.

The train, which included AC, sleeper, and general coaches, made scheduled halts at stations including Nanpara, Bahraich, Gonda, Balrampur, and Gorakhpur. As part of the launch, the Railways distributed free travel coupons to approximately 600 passengers for the inaugural journey.