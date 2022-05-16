India-Nepal ties: PM Modi to be in Lumbini today. What's on agenda?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in Nepal's Lumbini today and will lay the foundation stone for the construction of a unique centre for Buddhist Culture and Heritage within the Lumbini Monastic Zone, informed the Ministry of Culture. During his official visit on Monday on the occasion of Vaishakha Buddha Purnima, at Lumbini, the Prime Minister will visit the sacred Mayadevi temple to offer prayers.

