This is the Nepal PM's first such visit since assuming office in July 2021 and Deuba arrived in India on Friday for his three-day visit. Today on his last day of his official visit he came to Varanasi to offer prayer at the famous Kaal Bhairav temple and Kashi Vishwanath temple. In Kaal Bhairav temple, Deuba was welcomed as per the Indian ritual, with conch, damru and "bel patra" garland.