India-New Zealand free trade agreement: How India plans to protect sensitive sectors, farmer incomes, rural economies

The India-New Zealand Free Trade Agreement (FTA) ensures protection to farmers, rural economies and the domestic industry, according to a release from the Union Ministry of Commerce and Industry. As part of this protection for sensitive sectors, market access excludes dairy, key agricultural products. coffee, milk, cream, cheese, yoghurts, whey, caseins, onions, sugar, spices, edible oils, and rubber, it added.
India has offered tariff liberalisation on 70.03% of tariff lines covering 95% of bilateral trade value, while keeping 29.97% of tariff lines excluded to protect India's sensitive sectors, the statement added.
Products kept in exclusion are:
Other protection measures include:
India and New Zealand today signed a Free Trade Agreement in Delhi, which aims to strengthen India’s global economic partnerships and marks a new and significant chapter in the bilateral relationship with New Zealand. Todd McClay, Minister for Trade and Investment for the southern country, in the statement called it a “once-in-a-generation” opportunity that will boost exports, create jobs, and strengthen bilateral economic ties.
McClay also highlighted strong participation from New Zealand businesses at the signing and said the pact will improve market access, reduce trade barriers, and support MSMEs.
Further, India's Union Minister for Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal called the deal a “defining milestone in India’s engagement with the developed world”. He added that this is India's ninth such agreement in the past few years — with 38 developed countries.
“At the heart of the agreement is the empowerment for exports, agricultural productivity, student mobility, skills, investment and services. The investment commitment of $20 billion from New Zealand signals strong confidence in India’s growth story. It places special emphasis on strengthening MSMEs, fostering innovation, and enabling women-led enterprises to thrive in global markets,” Goyal stated.