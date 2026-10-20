India-New Zealand FTA comes into effect: ‘Big day for Kiwi exporters’, lower tariffs — What's in the deal for New Delhi

New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon took to X on Monday to announce the implementation of the historic Free Trade Agreement (FTA) between New Zealand and India.

“As of today, our historic Free Trade Agreement with India is in effect," PM Christopher Luxon posted on X.

‘Big day for Kiwi exporters’ Luxon said the deal, reached after working closely with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, will help grow both economies and boost Kiwi communities.

“From today, Kiwi businesses can reach over a billion more customers with significantly reduced tariffs,” the New Zealand Prime Minister said.

“That means it’s easier for Kiwi businesses to sell more, hire more staff, invest in machinery and expand, creating more jobs and higher wages for Kiwis,” he added.

“That’s more money flowing into Kiwi communities. That’s why National has been hustling on the world stage, getting trade deals done,” Luxon said.

In another post on X, Luxon hailed it as a “big day for Kiwi exporters" and said that “our Free Trade Agreement with India is now in force.”

“That means goods leaving here at the Ports of Auckland can reach one of the world’s fastest-growing economies with lower tariffs. More orders, more money flowing back into Kiwi communities, more jobs and higher wages for Kiwis,” Luxon' post read.

What's in for India under the New Zealand FTA? The agreement opens opportunities across trade, investment, education and employment, including new pathways for MSMEs, pharmaceuticals, students and skilled professionals.

Under the India–New Zealand FTA, 100% of Indian exports are set to receive duty-free access to New Zealand from the Entry into Force.

The agreement also delivers New Zealand’s best-ever services offer to India and facilitates $20 billion in investment, PIB said.

It added that from textiles and leather to agriculture, pharmaceuticals and MSMEs, the India–New Zealand FTA “strengthens economic cooperation while safeguarding India’s dairy and agricultural interests, creating new opportunities for businesses, farmers, professionals and exporters.”

India–New Zealand FTA: Big takeaways you need to know 1. The India–New Zealand FTA provides duty-free access for 100% of Indian exports to New Zealand. From textiles, leather and footwear to pharmaceuticals and engineering goods, the agreement offers better market access and greater opportunities for job-creating industries.

2. The India–New Zealand FTA brings a $20 billion investment commitment from New Zealand over 15 years. With both countries aiming to double bilateral trade to $5 billion in 5 years, the agreement strengthens economic ties and creates more business opportunities.

3. It opens greater opportunities for MSMEs and women-led enterprises through zero-duty market access. While helping Indian businesses reach New Zealand, the agreement keeps sensitive sectors like dairy and select agricultural products protected.

4. The India–New Zealand FTA opens new avenues for Indian pharmaceuticals through faster approvals and fewer duplicate compliance requirements. For the first time, New Zealand has also facilitated trade in Ayurveda, yoga and other traditional medicine services with India.

5. The India–New Zealand FTA creates opportunities for Indian students and skilled professionals. Eligible STEM graduates can stay for up to three years after graduation, while PhD graduates can stay for up to four years, subject to visa conditions. A new pathway also covers 5,000 skilled occupations.