India-New Zealand FTA: Sheep meat gets zero duty, kiwi fruit at 15% as tariff cuts take effect October 20

India has announced the first set of import duty concessions under its free trade agreement (FTA) with New Zealand, notifying preferential customs rates for selected products from October 20.

The Finance Ministry issued a notification on October 16 specifying revised basic customs duty (BCD) and cess rates for eligible imports. The concessions cover designated tariff lines and are subject to product-specific classifications and conditions.

The notified measures include duty relief for sheep meat and preferential rates for eligible kiwi fruit imports, alongside concessions covering products such as wine and manuka honey.

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Sheep meat duty cut to zero, kiwi fruit at 15% Under the notification, fresh, chilled and frozen sheep meat covered by the specified tariff entry will attract zero basic customs duty, Agriculture Infrastructure and Development Cess (AIDC) and health cess.

Eligible kiwi fruit imports valued at $2.50 per kg or more will be subject to a basic customs duty rate of 15%. The applicable concession depends on the product's tariff classification and compliance with the conditions prescribed for imports.

Certain fish products listed under specified tariff lines will attract BCD of 25.71%, with AIDC and health cess set at zero. The applicable basic customs duty varies across tariff classifications, meaning the rate will depend on the category under which an imported product is declared.

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The notification does not eliminate import duties across all products. Instead, it establishes preferential rates for specified goods, with importers required to check the relevant tariff entries and conditions before claiming concessions.

Tariff-rate quotas govern access for selected imports The notification also provides for tariff-rate quotas (TRQs), which allow specified quantities of eligible products to enter India at preferential rates.

Importers seeking to use these provisions must meet the applicable product-specific requirements and provide proof of New Zealand origin. Access to the concessions is therefore governed by the quantities and conditions prescribed for the relevant products.

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The measures offer selective tariff relief for imports from New Zealand while retaining exclusions for sensitive sectors. Dairy products and key agricultural items remain outside the concessions outlined in the notification.

India-New Zealand FTA: What the notification covers Issued by the Department of Revenue under Section 25(1) of the Customs Act, 1962, the October 16 notification sets out the rates and conditions governing the first set of customs duty concessions under the India-New Zealand FTA.