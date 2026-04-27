India–New Zealand sign free trade deal: Duty-free access, $20 billion investment, MSME boost—key points

India–New Zealand FTA: India and New Zealand on Monday signed a free trade agreement (FTA) aimed at boosting two-way trade and investment, Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said. The deal was signed in the presence of visiting New Zealand Trade and Investment Minister Todd McClay.
In a post on social media platform X, Goyal called the agreement “India’s first women-led” FTA and a “defining milestone” in the bilateral economic journey between the two countries. He added that the deal was concluded in nine months and “reflects deep mutual trust, shared ambition, and a common commitment to prosperity.”
According to Gautam Khattar, Principal at Price Waterhouse & Co LLP, the India–New Zealand FTA is a significant milestone with a balanced tariff concession framework.
“New Zealand’s grant of 100 % duty‑free access will strengthen India’s competitiveness across key manufacturing and labour‑intensive sectors in textiles, leather, footwear, engineering goods, plastics and processed foods.
“India has adopted a calibrated approach, with immediate elimination on 30 per cent of tariff lines, phased reductions on 35.6%, and exclusions for sensitive sectors such as dairy and key agricultural products,” Khattar noted.
He added that the tariff‑rate quotas with minimum import prices safeguard domestic farmers, while explicit recognition of AYUSH and related wellness services expands opportunities for Indian practitioners in New Zealand.
(With inputs from PTI)
Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<br> As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.<br> Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.<br> She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).<br> Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art. <br> She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: <a href="jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in">jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in</a> <br> X/ Twitter handle: <a href="https://x.com/scribeJocelyn">@scribeJocelyn</a> <br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://in.linkedin.com/in/jocelyn-fernandes-journalist">LinkedIn</a>
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