India–New Zealand sign free trade deal: Duty-free access, $20 billion investment, MSME boost—key points

India–New Zealand FTA: India and New Zealand on Monday signed a free trade agreement (FTA) aimed at boosting two-way trade and investment, Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said. The deal was signed in the presence of visiting New Zealand Trade and Investment Minister Todd McClay.
In a post on social media platform X, Goyal called the agreement “India’s first women-led” FTA and a “defining milestone” in the bilateral economic journey between the two countries. He added that the deal was concluded in nine months and “reflects deep mutual trust, shared ambition, and a common commitment to prosperity.”
According to Gautam Khattar, Principal at Price Waterhouse & Co LLP, the India–New Zealand FTA is a significant milestone with a balanced tariff concession framework.
“New Zealand’s grant of 100 % duty‑free access will strengthen India’s competitiveness across key manufacturing and labour‑intensive sectors in textiles, leather, footwear, engineering goods, plastics and processed foods.
“India has adopted a calibrated approach, with immediate elimination on 30 per cent of tariff lines, phased reductions on 35.6%, and exclusions for sensitive sectors such as dairy and key agricultural products,” Khattar noted.
He added that the tariff‑rate quotas with minimum import prices safeguard domestic farmers, while explicit recognition of AYUSH and related wellness services expands opportunities for Indian practitioners in New Zealand.
(With inputs from PTI)