Indian-flagged vessel MSV Virat 1 suffers engine failure off the coast of Oman; 14 nationals on board rescued

An Indian-flagged mechanized sailing vessel, MSV Virat 1, carrying 14 Indian crew members, was reportedly involved in an incident off the coast of Oman, prompting a search and rescue operation, the Embassy of India in Oman said on Sunday.

The Embassy in Oman, in a post on social media, said, "The Mission has learnt of an incident involving an Indian-flagged mechanized sailing vessel, Virat 1, off the coast of Oman, reportedly embarked with 14 Indian crew. Search and Rescue is being coordinated with the Omani authorities and vessels in the vicinity of the incident."

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People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 What caused the engine failure of the MSV Virat 1 off the coast of Oman? ⌵ The specific cause of the engine failure of MSV Virat 1 has not been disclosed in the reports. The incident triggered a rescue operation to assist the crew. 2 How were the 14 Indian crew members of MSV Virat 1 rescued? ⌵ The 14 Indian crew members were rescued by a coordinated effort involving the US Navy, which dropped a life raft near the vessel for the crew to embark on, and nearby merchant vessels provided surface assistance. 3 Why has the Strait of Hormuz become a critical area for maritime operations? ⌵ The Strait of Hormuz is essential for global shipping and has experienced heightened tensions due to ongoing conflicts in the Middle East, impacting commercial shipping operations in the region. 4 What actions has India taken in response to the US Navy's attacks on Indian seafarers? ⌵ India's Ministry of External Affairs summoned the US Chargé d’Affaires to lodge a formal protest against the US Navy's attacks, underscoring India's condemnation of lethal actions against commercial vessels. 5 What previous incidents have occurred involving Indian vessels off the coast of Oman? ⌵ In recent days, three vessels with Indian crew members have come under attack by the US Navy, leading to the death of three Indian seafarers and escalating tensions between India and the US.

It further stated that the vessel experienced an engine failure and that the crew was eventually transferred safely to a liferaft. A rescue operation is currently underway via ships in the vicinity, under the coordination of Omani authorities.

US Navy coordinates rescue of 14 Indian mariners The distress situation unfolded roughly 80 nautical miles east of Ras Al Hadd, Oman, on the morning of 14 June. After receiving information that the vessel was in danger, the US Navy alerted shore authorities to launch the emergency response, ANI reported, citing sources.

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In a swift rescue manoeuvre, a US Navy P-8 maritime patrol aircraft responded to the crisis by dropping a life raft near the vessel and monitoring the evacuation of those onboard. Additionally, the US Navy also coordinated surface assistance from a nearby merchant vessel, MV Jabal Ali 9, a St Kitts and Nevis-flagged ship.

Following these measures, the crew members embarked on the life raft after the dhow reportedly began to sink. Citing sources, the report added that the exact cause behind the sinking of the dhow wasn't known immediately.

The incident occurred in a maritime corridor that has gained heightened strategic importance lately due to escalating friction surrounding the Strait of Hormuz, which remains one of the world's most vital naval chokepoints. The successful emergency rescue comes at a juncture when commercial shipping lanes and international maritime operations near Oman and the broader Strait of Hormuz continue to encounter persistent disruptions linked to the wider conflict in the Middle East.

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Also Read | MEA summons US Chargé d’Affaires day after commercial vessel attacked

Oman Coast witnesses tension The Oman coast has witnessed tensions in the last week as three vessels with Indian crew members came under US attack in the region. One of them killed three seafarers.

Following the death of Indian mariners, tensions escalated between India and the US, with New Delhi summoning US Chargé d’Affaires Jason Meeks to protest against the attacks that the US Navy launched. After the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) condemned the attack in a first public acknowledgment, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar spoke with the US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Friday to protest against the attack and said, "Such lethal actions against commercial shipping are not justified."

Earlier on Friday, Iran criticized the US attacks on merchant ships that killed Indian mariners, saying such actions "threaten global peace and security". Extending condolences to the bereaved families and the Indian government, Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei, in a post on X, said, "We extend our sympathies to the families and friends of the slain Indian sailors and offer our sincere condolences to the Indian people and government."

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About the Author Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on fo...Read More ✕ Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on foreign policy, global power shifts, and the political and economic forces shaping international relations, with a particular emphasis on how global developments affect India. She approaches journalism with a strong belief in context-driven reporting, aiming to break down complex global events into clear, accessible narratives for a wide readership.



Previously, Swati has worked at Business Standard, where she covered a range of beats including national affairs, politics, and business. This diverse newsroom experience helped her build a strong grounding in reporting, while also strengthening her ability to work across both breaking news and in-depth explanatory stories. Covering multiple beats early in her career has helped her be informed about her current work, allowing her to connect domestic developments with wider international trends.



At Live Mint, she focuses on international and geopolitical issues through a business and economic lens, examining how global political developments, foreign policy decisions, and power shifts impact markets, industries, and India’s strategic and economic interests.



She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English (Honours) from the University of Delhi and a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University. Her academic training has shaped her emphasis on precision, analytical rigour, and clarity in writing. Her interests include global political economy and the intersection of geopolitics with business.



Outside work, Swati focuses on exploring her passion and love for food. From fancy cafes to street spots, Swati explores food like a true foodie.