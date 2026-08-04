Indian-flagged vessel sinks after projectile attack off Yemen; all 13 Indian crew rescued amid mounting Red Sea risks

An Indian-flagged mechanized sailing vessel sank off the coast of Yemen on Tuesday after being hit by a projectile, underscoring the growing risks facing commercial shipping in West Asian waters despite stepped-up safety measures by the Indian government for its seafarers.

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The Indian-flagged MSV Faize Noore Oliya capsized and sank near Yemeni waters after the attack. All 14 crew members on board, including 13 Indian nationals, were rescued by the Yemeni Coast Guard and brought safely to the Port of Mokha, according to the government.

The incident comes weeks after several merchant vessels, including Indian-linked ships, were caught in the crossfire during the recent US-Iran conflict around the Strait of Hormuz, highlighting the continuing vulnerability of commercial shipping traversing one of the world’s busiest maritime trade routes.

Shipping minister Sarbananda Sonowal strongly condemned the latest attack, calling it an “unprovoked attack on the defenseless mechanized sailing vessel.”

“The safety of our people is our supreme priority & I am relieved to inform that ALL 14 seafarers (including 13 Indians) have been safely rescued by the Yemeni Coast Guard and brought to the Port of Mokha,” Sonowal said in a post on X.

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The minister said he had directed the Director General of Maritime Administration (DGMA) to coordinate with all concerned agencies to ensure the safety of Indian seafarers in the region and extend all necessary assistance to the rescued crew.

India’s ministry of external affairs also condemned the attack, saying India was closely coordinating with Yemeni authorities.

“We condemn the attack on the Indian flagged commercial vessel MSV Faize Noore Oliya that sank in the Red Sea, off the coast of Yemen on August 4, 2026. All 13 Indian nationals have been rescued. Our Embassy in Riyadh is closely monitoring the situation and proactively coordinating with the Yemeni authorities for the safety and security of the crew. We thank the Yemeni authorities for their support,” the ministry said.

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The MEA added that the continuing attacks on commercial shipping in the region were “deeply worrisome” and stressed that “the targeting of commercial shipping in the region must end, and free and unimpeded navigation and commerce through the international waterways in the region, in keeping with international law, must be restored at the earliest.”

Security incidents The latest attack adds to a series of security incidents involving merchant vessels since tensions escalated across the Gulf region. During the US-Iran conflict, multiple Indian-flagged and India-linked commercial ships operating around the Strait of Hormuz reported security threats and attacks, prompting New Delhi to intensify monitoring of vessels and seafarers operating in the region. The Strait of Hormuz and adjoining waters handle a significant share of India’s crude oil imports and global energy trade, making uninterrupted navigation critical for both energy security and international commerce.

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India is also among the world’s largest suppliers of maritime manpower, with Indian seafarers accounting for nearly one-third of the global seafaring workforce employed on merchant vessels. The deteriorating security environment has therefore raised concerns over both crew safety and the uninterrupted movement of cargo.

To address these risks, the ministry of ports, shipping and waterways has rolled out a comprehensive “Seafarer-First” framework under the DGMA. The measures include real-time tracking of ships operating in the Persian Gulf, the Strait of Hormuz, the Gulf of Oman, the Gulf of Aden and the Red Sea, backed by a 24-hour control room and continuous monitoring through the DG Communication Centre.

The government has issued multiple security advisories this year directing shipping companies to avoid deploying Indian seafarers on voyages through conflict-affected waters, particularly the Strait of Hormuz, unless absolutely necessary. Vessel operators have also been instructed to conduct voyage-specific risk assessments, undertake ship-shore security drills, test onboard security systems before entering high-risk waters and immediately report suspicious activities.

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An integrated digital platform, eNavik, operational since 1 July, enables real-time reporting of marine casualties, distress situations and security incidents while facilitating coordination with the Indian Navy and other agencies. Every vessel transiting the Gulf region is also required to share voyage and crew details to enable continuous monitoring and rapid response in emergencies.

The government’s emergency response mechanism has so far handled over 15,700 calls and more than 36,000 emails from seafarers, families and maritime stakeholders. Nearly 4,000 Indian seafarers have been repatriated from the Gulf region, while vessels continue to be monitored round the clock in coordination with the Indian Navy, the Information Fusion Centre-Indian Ocean Region and international maritime agencies.

Officials said the latest attack reinforces the need for continued international efforts to safeguard freedom of navigation and protect commercial shipping operating through one of the world’s most volatile maritime corridors.

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About the Author Subhash Narayan Subhash is the infrastructure editor at Mint and tracks the momentous developments taking place in the space that is fast changing the Indian landscap...Read More ✕ Subhash Narayan Subhash is the infrastructure editor at Mint and tracks the momentous developments taking place in the space that is fast changing the Indian landscape. He finds reporting to be a passion that provides the necessary adrenaline rush and keeps you going.

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