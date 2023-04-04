‘Eye drops exported to US were untainted’1 min read . 04 Apr 2023
The US FDA on 2 February warned consumers to immediately stop using EzriCare Artificial Tears
New Delhi: A brand of Indian-made eye drops supplied to the US are not contaminated, a top government official aware of the matter said on Tuesday.
This comes after the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on 2 February warned consumers and healthcare practitioners to immediately stop using EzriCare Artificial Tears or Delsam Pharma’s Artificial Tears due to potential bacterial contamination.
It also directed Tamil Nadu-based Global Pharma to recall its product from the US market.
These eye drops are not sold in India.
India’s top drug regulator has written to US FDA asking for details.
“Our (Indian) tests found the samples of eye drop to be of ‘standard quality’. However, DCGI is in touch with US FDA and written a letter to them to furnish details," said an official requesting anonymity.
US FDA tested the eye drop samples in US FDA labs in Bengaluru.
“The samples were found to be free of contamination," the official added.
The matter was also jointly investigated by the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO) and State Drug Controller (Tamil Nadu) who sent officials to a plant located about 40 km south of Chennai and picked up samples for further investigation.
“If we see CDC’s report on their website, it says that the contamination was found in opened eye drop bottles and not in sealed bottles and these have found negative of any contamination," a second official said.
The health ministry and Global Pharma company spokesperson did not respond to queries.
