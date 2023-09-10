Scottish Historian William Dalrymple on Saturday said that the announcement of an Indian-Middle Eastern Economic Corridor at the G20 Summit will give a global focus to the ancient Red Sea from India to Egypt, which he also mentioned in his new book called “The Golden Road".

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Willian Dalrymple said, “With the announcement today of the opening of an Indian-Middle Eastern Economic Corridor at G20, it looks the ancient trade routes up the Red Sea from India to Egypt that I am writing about in my new book, The Golden Road, and previewed here in @nybooks, will again become a global focus of economic and cultural exchange."

In a book review named ‘Garum Masala’ in The New York Post, Dalrymple wrote, “In March 2022 a team of American archaeologists was excavating a temple of the Egyptian goddess Isis at the ancient site of Berenike, on the shores of the Red Sea in modern-day Egypt, when they stumbled across a series of remarkable finds."

India-Middle East-Europe economic corridor including shipping and railway links will be launched soon. The first-of-its-kind economic corridor will be a historic initiative on cooperation on connectivity and infrastructure involving India, UAE, Saudi Arabia, EU, France, Italy, Germany, and the US.

Biden, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced the project during the annual Group of 20 summit of the world's top economies. The project is part of an initiative called the Partnership for Global Infrastructure Investment.

The White House report stated that the rail deal would link shipping and rail lines from India to Europe through the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, and Israel.

"The 'India-Middle East-Europe' economic corridor is historic. It will be the most direct connection to date that will make trade faster," said Ursula von der Leyen, European Commission President, at the Partnership for Global Infrastructure Investment (PGII) and India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor program at Bharat Mandapam.

'An India - Middle East - Europe economic corridor will make trade between India and Europe 40% faster", Ursula von der Leyen added. Von der Leyen described the project as a “green and digital bridge across continents and civilizations." She added that it includes cables to transmit electricity and data.

The plan to build a rail and shipping corridor linking India with the Middle East and Europe is an ambitious project aimed at fostering economic growth and political cooperation.