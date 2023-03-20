Indian-origin attorney running for county commissioner post in US1 min read . Updated: 20 Mar 2023, 03:06 PM IST
- Makhija, who was born to parents who immigrated from India, was one of 13 civil rights activists called by President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris to the White House to offer guidance on civil and voting rights in 2021.
A 36-year-old attorney and educator of Indian descent are vying for the position of county commissioner in the US state of Alabama, according to a media report.
