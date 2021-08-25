Indian-origin IT professional Mukund Mohan applied for USD 5.5 million in loans with falsely altered documents and received about USD 1.8 million before he was arrested in July 2020
Washington: A 48-year-old Indian-origin tech executive in the US has been sentenced to two years in prison for fraudulently obtaining nearly USD 1.8 million (about ₹13 crore) in federal COVID-19 disaster relief loans.
Mukund Mohan of Clyde Hill in Washington state pleaded guilty to charges of wire fraud and money laundering on March 15, the US Department of Justice said.
Mohan, who had past gigs at Microsoft and Amazon, falsified employment documents to fraudulently receive the loans through the government’s Paycheck Protection Programme for companies that he purportedly ran.
He applied for USD 5.5 million in loans with falsely altered documents and received about USD 1.8 million before he was arrested in July 2020.
Mohan was sentenced on Tuesday in the Western District of Washington to two years in prison.
According to court documents, Mohan sought more than USD 5.5 million through eight fraudulent disaster loan applications.
In support of the fraudulent loan applications, Mohan submitted fake and altered documents, including fake federal tax filings and altered incorporation documents.
Mohan misrepresented to a lender that, in 2019, his company Mahenjo Inc had dozens of employees and paid millions of dollars in employee wages and payroll taxes, the Justice Department said.