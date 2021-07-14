Indian-origin Justin Narayan wins MasterChef Australia 13, takes home $250,000

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Justin Narayan has become the second Indian-origin contestant on the show to take home the trophy. Before him, it was prison guard Sashi Cheliah, who had won the show in 2018
Indian-origin Justin Narayan has won the title of MasterChef Australia 13 this year. The 27-year-old Narayan has won $250,000 ( ₹1.86 crore) of prize money, beating out fellow finalists Kishwar Chowdhury and Pete Campbell.
Kishwar stood as the second runner-up and took home $20,000 prize money whereas, Pete, the first runner-up, won $30,000
Narayan hails from Western Australia. His Fijian and Indian heritage has influenced his cooking. In his MasterChef Australia 13's journey, Narayan impressed the judges by cooking some Indian dishes like Indian Chicken Curry, pickle salad, Indian Chicken Tacos, Charcoal Chicken with Toum, and Flatbread.
