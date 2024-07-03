Indian-origin man faces sexual assault charges by former disciples in High Court trial in London

A self-styled Indian-origin "guru," who presents himself as the head priest of a religious society in England, is facing a multimillion-pound lawsuit in the High Court in London this week following allegations of sexual assault by his former disciples, PTI reported.

Rajinder Kalia, 68, the defendant, has been accused by many women of using his sermons, teachings, and purported "miracles" to unduly influence his followers. The claimants, all of Indian origin, had previously succeeded in a legal battle two years ago, allowing the case to proceed to trial.

"There are triable issues to be determined in this case, with many of the factual issues being intertwined and subject to the claimants' cases as to the coercive control that the defendant (Kalia) exercised over them," Judge Deputy Master Richard Grimshaw concluded in June 2022.

The trial, which opened last week at the Royal Courts of Justice before Justice Martin Spencer, is slated to conclude next week. PTI reported that a judgment in the sexual assault case is expected in the coming months.

"I am horrified by the claims being made against me. They are demonstrably false, which makes them all the more puzzling," the PTI report quoted Kalia as saying via a statement.

"While I have always believed that everyone should be given a voice, this right must only be used fairly and responsibly. So, it is with great sadness that I sense an elaborate conspiracy to damage me within my community...The truth will soon be out. Until then, I would like to thank all those who have helped sustain me and my family at this challenging time," he said in the statement.

Punjab-born Kalia broke his leg "badly" in a motorcycle accident in his late teens, and was told by medical professionals that he would not walk again, as per a submission in the court. However, after a visit to Deotsidh, Hamirpur district of Himachal Pradesh - the origins of Baba Balak Nath - he was able to walk again without crutches. He believes that this was a miracle and enhanced his Hindu faith, particularly in Baba Balak Nath, as per the PTI report.

Kalia moved to the United Kingdom in January 1977 and began preaching in 1983 from his home. He also purchased some land in Coventry before establishing a "temple" in memory of Baba Balak Nath. The Sidh Baba Balak Nath Ji Society of Coventry England is registered with the country's Charity Commission and is run by trustees and volunteers, as per the report.

The temple serves food three times a week and helps the elderly in the community, according to the court documents. Kalia is its head priest, or 'guru', referring to himself as a servant of God “Jinder Das,” as per the report.

The women disciples allege that "serious sexual assaults" took place on a regular basis over many years in the "priest's room" at the temple.

Kalia has denied the charges. He said his legal team will challenge them on several grounds as the case progresses through the lengthy trial.