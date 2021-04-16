Subscribe
Home >News >India >Indian-origin man says his niece among those injured in Indianapolis shooting

Indian-origin man says his niece among those injured in Indianapolis shooting

The scene outside a FedEx facility in Indianapolis where multiple people were reportedly shot late Thursday night, April 15, 2021
1 min read . 04:12 PM IST PTI

  • The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) said at least eight people died and several others were wounded during the shooting on Thursday night
  • The girl, who was not named, was sitting in her car in the driver's seat when the gunfire erupted

An Indian-origin man has said his niece was among those who were injured in a mass shooting incident at the FedEx facility in the US city of Indianapolis that left 8 people dead, according to a media report.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) said at least eight people died and several others were wounded during the shooting on Thursday night.

The girl, who was not named, was sitting in her car in the driver's seat when the gunfire erupted, her uncle Parminder Singh told local WTTV.

“She called as I was asleep at home. She said there was a shooting in the FedEx. So we just drove from Brownsburg," said Singh.

She was wounded, he said.

“She got shot on her left arm," said Singh.

“She's fine, she's in the hospital now."

Singh told the channels that his niece did not know who the shooter was. IMPD said the shooting happened at the FedEx facility in the 8900 block of Mirabel Road. When officers arrived around 11 pm, they encountered an active shooter incident.

Preliminary information from the department indicated the shooter took his own life.

Eight victims at the scene were pronounced dead. Police did not include the shooter in that toll.

