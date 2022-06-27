Two Indian-origin men gunned down in US in a week's time: Report

A 31-year-old Indian-origin man was gunned down in New York as he sat in a borrowed SUV parked down the street from his home, just days after another Indian man was shot inside his SUV in Baltimore, Maryland
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Just days after an Indian national was killed after sustaining an apparent gunshot wound to his head in the United States, a 31-year-old Indian-origin man was shot dead in New York as he sat in a borrowed SUV parked down the street from his home. This comes days after Indian national Sai Charan from Telangana was found injured with an apparent gunshot wound inside his SUV in Baltimore, Maryland. The 25-year-old was immediately rushed to a trauma centre, where he was pronounced dead on June 19.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Just days after an Indian national was killed after sustaining an apparent gunshot wound to his head in the United States, a 31-year-old Indian-origin man was shot dead in New York as he sat in a borrowed SUV parked down the street from his home. This comes days after Indian national Sai Charan from Telangana was found injured with an apparent gunshot wound inside his SUV in Baltimore, Maryland. The 25-year-old was immediately rushed to a trauma centre, where he was pronounced dead on June 19.
According to a report in The New York Daily News, Satnam Singh was sitting behind the wheel of a black Jeep Wrangler Sahara that was parked in South Ozone Park when a gunman approached and started shooting at him around 3:45 pm on Saturday. The New York Police said Singh lived just down the street from where he was shot. The police said that Singh was struck in the chest and neck and was rushed to a local hospital, where he died later. It appears that Singh had borrowed the car from a friend a short time earlier and needed it to pick someone up, police said.
According to a report in The New York Daily News, Satnam Singh was sitting behind the wheel of a black Jeep Wrangler Sahara that was parked in South Ozone Park when a gunman approached and started shooting at him around 3:45 pm on Saturday. The New York Police said Singh lived just down the street from where he was shot. The police said that Singh was struck in the chest and neck and was rushed to a local hospital, where he died later. It appears that Singh had borrowed the car from a friend a short time earlier and needed it to pick someone up, police said.
While no arrests have been made so far in the case, the report said that the detectives were trying to “determine if the gunman was aiming at Singh or was hoping to kill the SUV’s owner and was unaware who was inside." The report said that according to the police, the gunman approached Singh on foot but neighbours say the “shots came from a silver-coloured sedan with a black trunk as it passed the Jeep.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
While no arrests have been made so far in the case, the report said that the detectives were trying to “determine if the gunman was aiming at Singh or was hoping to kill the SUV’s owner and was unaware who was inside." The report said that according to the police, the gunman approached Singh on foot but neighbours say the “shots came from a silver-coloured sedan with a black trunk as it passed the Jeep.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
“(Singh) was walking up 129th St. going to the car and the other car with the perp in it came up," said neighbour Joan Cappellani. “(It) made a U-turn, came back and then ‘Pow! Pow! Pow!’ and then went down 129th St." The incident was caught on Cappellani’s home security cameras and the New York Police Department personnel are reviewing the footage for evidence, according to news agency PTI report.
“(Singh) was walking up 129th St. going to the car and the other car with the perp in it came up," said neighbour Joan Cappellani. “(It) made a U-turn, came back and then ‘Pow! Pow! Pow!’ and then went down 129th St." The incident was caught on Cappellani’s home security cameras and the New York Police Department personnel are reviewing the footage for evidence, according to news agency PTI report.
“It was just another crazy day in South Ozone Park," she said. “He was very kind and quiet," neighbour Christina Persaud said in The New York Daily News report. “I said ‘Hi’ to him every day when I saw him. Maybe he was targeted, but I don’t know."
“It was just another crazy day in South Ozone Park," she said. “He was very kind and quiet," neighbour Christina Persaud said in The New York Daily News report. “I said ‘Hi’ to him every day when I saw him. Maybe he was targeted, but I don’t know."