Two Indian-origin men gunned down in US in a week's time: Report

According to a report in The New York Daily News, Satnam Singh was sitting behind the wheel of a black Jeep Wrangler Sahara that was parked in South Ozone Park when a gunman approached and started shooting at him around 3:45 pm on Saturday. The New York Police said Singh lived just down the street from where he was shot. The police said that Singh was struck in the chest and neck and was rushed to a local hospital, where he died later. It appears that Singh had borrowed the car from a friend a short time earlier and needed it to pick someone up, police said.