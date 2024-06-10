Indian-origin man killed in Canada's Surrey, police suspect 'targeted shooting'

The Canada Police arrested and charged four people with first-degree murder in connection with the case related to the “targeted killing” of the 28-year-old Indian-origin man.

An Indian-origin man was shot dead last week in Canada's British Columbia province, police said. The man was identified 28-year-old Yuvraj Goyal. Police suspect the incident as a "targeted killing". {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Although initial evidence suggests this was a targeted shooting, investigators are working to determine the reason that Mr. Goyal, a 28-year old community member with no history of police contact, was killed," the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team said in a statement on Friday.

Police arrested and charged four people with first-degree murder in connection with the case. The arrest was made days after the killing was reported. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Goyal was found dead by police when they were responding to the call of a shooting in Surrey on Friday morning, the homicide unit of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police said in a statement.

"On June 7, 2024, at approximately 8:46 a.m., the Surrey RCMP received a call of a shooting in the 900-block of 164 Street, Surrey, BC. Surrey RCMP front line officers attended and located a 28-year old man, later identified as Yuvraj Goyal of Surrey, deceased," police's statement read. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

After some time, police were informed about a vehicle fire in the 18500-block of McMillan Road, Surrey.

"As a result of the quick, coordinated response of Surrey RCMP, Air 1 and the Lower Mainland Integrated Emergency Response Team (IERT), four suspects were identified and taken into custody," the statement mentioned. It is not clear if the vehicle that caught fire about which the police were tipped off belonged to the suspects. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The four suspects were charged with first degree murder on June 8, 2024. These suspects were identified as "23-year old Manvir Basram of Surrey, 20-year old Sahib Basra of Surrey, 23-year old Harkirat Jhutty of Surrey, and 20-year old Keilon Francois of Ontario".

