Indian-origin PhD student Vikram Mubayi found dead after going missing during solo hike in California

Vikram Mubayi, an Indian-origin doctoral student at the University of California, Santa Barbara (UCSB), was found dead after he went missing during a solo hiking trip in California's Big Pine Lakes area, authorities have confirmed.

Indian-origin student found dead after solo hiking trip Mubayi, a PhD student in UCSB's Department of Chemical Engineering, had travelled to the popular hiking destination in the eastern Sierra Nevada over the weekend. His disappearance prompted an extensive search after he failed to return as planned and stopped communicating with his family.

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According to the student publication Daily Nexus, authorities recovered Mubayi's body from the Big Pine Lakes area on 3 August. Officials have not disclosed the circumstances under which he entered the water, and investigators have said there is currently no indication of foul play. The case remains under investigation.

Search launched after family lost contact The search operation began after Mubayi's family lost contact with him during the hike. According to a Reddit post shared by his sibling, he last spoke with his family at around 8.30 PM on 1 August while hiking in the Big Pine Lakes area. During the conversation, he reportedly shared his GPS coordinates before communication abruptly ceased.

When Mubayi did not return as expected, his family reported him missing to the Inyo County Sheriff's Office. Local authorities, assisted by volunteers from Inyo County Search and Rescue, launched an extensive search operation across the mountainous terrain before eventually locating his body.

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Investigators have not publicly released further details regarding the cause of death, pending the ongoing investigation.

More about Vikram and his research at UCSB According to his profile at UCSB, Mubayi was pursuing a doctorate in Chemical Engineering after completing his bachelor's degree in the same discipline at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign in 2022.

His research centred on sustainable technologies and environmentally friendly alternatives to conventional petroleum-based materials. His LinkedIn profile states that his work involved studying bacteria and biological processes that break down plant waste and plastics, with the aim of developing more sustainable materials.

In addition to his research, Mubayi served as a teaching assistant for undergraduate and postgraduate chemical engineering courses at UCSB, contributing to both classroom instruction and laboratory education.