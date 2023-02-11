After an Indian origin teen was named the most brightest student in the world, another Indian American schoolgirl, 9 years of age, has made it to the list of being one of the brightest student, as marked by Johns Hopkins Center for Talented Youth (CTY)

Samedha Saxena has been honoured as one of the "world's brightest" students by the Johns Hopkins Center for Talented Youth (CTY). Saxena is a Grade 4 student Battery Park City School. Her results were based on an above-grade-level test Johns Hopkins held across 76 countries for over 15,000 students.

Samedha was recognized for her exceptional performances at SAT, ACT, School and College Ability Test, or similar assessment taken as part of the CTY Talent Search, according to the university's press release.

Saxena is also one of the youngest students to qualify for the CTY global Talent Search Program at the age of 8 years in Spring 2022.

Congratulating Samedha on her achievement, CTY Executive Director, Dr Amy Shelton, said, "This is not just recognition of our students' success on one test, but a salute to their love of discovery and learning, and all the knowledge they have accumulated in their young lives so far."

"It is exciting to think about all the ways in which they will use that potential to discover their passions, engage in rewarding and enriching experiences, and achieve remarkable things - in their communities and in the world," Dr Amy added.

Notably, CTY used above-grade-level testing to identify advanced students from around the world and provide a clear picture of their academic abilities. According to the press note, Samedha was among the 15,300 students from 76 countries who joined CTY in the 2021-22 Talent Search year. Less than 27 percent of those participants qualified for the CTY ceremony, receiving either high or grand honours based on their test scores.

Meanwhile, John Hopkins had earlier named 13 years old Indian origin Natasha Perianayagam as the most brightest student in the world. Perianayagam is a student at Florence M Gaudineer Middle School, in New Jersey.

She too took the Johns Hopkins Center For Talented Youth (CTY) test in Spring 2021, when she was a Grade 5 student. Her results in the verbal and quantitative sections levelled with the 90th percentile of advanced Grade 8 performance, which catapulted her into the honours list that year.