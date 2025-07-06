Indians abducted in Mali: Victim family claims Al-Qaida-linked ‘terrorists demanding ransom’ in exchange for hostages

A relative of an Indian national abducted by an al-Qaeda linked terrorist group in West Africa's Mali claimed that terrorists are demanding ransom in exchange for the people.

Advertisement

P Venkataraman, a resident of Odisha's Ganjam district, is among the three Indians abducted by an al-Qaeda linked terrorist group in West Africa's Mali.

Venkataraman’s brother-in-law told news agency ANI his family had got a call from the company where Venkataraman worked in Mali.

Also Read | Three Indians taken hostage during terror attack in Mali: What we know so far

The brother-in-law said, "We got a call from the company that he and some others are in police custody as terrorists have set the factory on fire. An international news claimed that Al-Qaeda had kidnapped some people.”

“We called the company to confirm this, and they refused us to leak this information and said that the terrorists are demanding ransom in exchange for the people," he was quoted by ANI as saying.

Advertisement

Venkataraman's brother-in-law further informed that his family complained to the police after waiting for a few days. “I called and mailed the embassy, but did not get any response. I demand that my brother-in-law be brought back home safely," he said.

Also Read | Donald Trump applauds US airstrike on Al-Qaeda leader in Syria

The brother-in-law said on Saturday that Venkat had last called him on June 30.

“He [Venkataraman] worked in a cement factory in Mali, West Africa. He said his company had stopped them from going out as terrorists were present. This kidnapping incident happened on July 1,” Venkataraman's relative said.

Earlier, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) expressed deep concern over the abduction of three Indian workers from a factory in Mali's Kayes region and urged authorities in the West African country to ensure their "safe and expeditious" rescue.

Advertisement

Also Read | Al-Qaeda threatens attack on India over Atiq Ahmad murder