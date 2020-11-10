Indians’ access to mobile money jumps 17-fold in four years: IMF

NEW DELHI: Financial innovation has in part led to a 17-fold jump in the number of adult Indians per thousand people having access to financial services offered by a mobile network or its partners in the four years to 2019, IMF said in its latest survey on financial access.

IMF’s financial access survey for 2020, which offers a pre-pandemic snapshot of financial inclusion, said the number of registered mobile money accounts per thousand adults jumped from 73 in 2015 to 1,265 in 2019.

Mobile money refers to accessing financial services offered by a mobile network or its partners and is distinct from accessing conventional bank accounts or debit or credit card information using a mobile phone.

“The progress made in getting people into the folds of the financial system, especially in low and middle-income economies, has been made possible, in part, through innovations such as digital financial services, including mobile money," IMF said in the report released on Monday.

In the sample set of economies chosen for the survey, India showed the sharpest increase in access to mobile money during the period.

Overall, access and usage of financial services has deepened over time in low-and middle-income economies. The survey said digital financial services, both mobile money and mobile and internet banking, have two key features—high market penetration and minimal physical contact to transact—that support undisrupted financial transactions during the current pandemic. In addition, country authorities across the globe have enacted emergency measures to encourage the use of digital financial services, IMF said.

India has been using its biometric identification number—Aadhaar, no frills bank accounts, low cost life and health insurance schemes and the policy of direct bank transfer of entitlements to promote financial inclusion over the last few years even as internet access and usage of mobile phones expanded.

Also, some of the key economic and taxation policies including the requirement for businesses to offer digital payment modes in certain cases are geared towards the goal of a less cash and more transparent economy.

According to a report by FinTech Convergence Council, an arm of Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI) and fintech research firm Medici Global Inc., India surpassed China in fintech investments in 2019 to become the third most-funded country, behind the US and the UK. Cumulative fintech investments in India beween January 2016 and June 2020 touched $10 billion, the firms said in a recent report on the sector.

IMF said that mobile money lends itself seamlessly in the current environment and authorities across the globe have enacted emergency measures to encourage digital financial services. These include transaction fee cuts and higher balance and transaction limits, the report said. A few countries have also eased the know your customer requirements to encourage more people to start using digital financial services.

The IMF report also said notwithstanding the progress in access to mobile money, challenges of access remain, notably in the case of women and small and medium-sized enterprises (SME). The survey suggested that improvement in closing the gender gap in financial access varied across countries with microfinance institutions playing an important role in lending to women in some economies.





Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via