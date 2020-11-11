Indians’ access to mobile money jumps 17-fold in four years: IMF

India surpassed China in fintech investments in 2019 to become the third-most funded country behind the US and the UK, according to a report by FinTech Convergence Council, an arm of Internet and Mobile Association of India, and fintech research firm Medici Global Inc. Cumulative investments in India’s fintech between January 2016 and June 2020 touched $10 billion, the firms said in a recent report on the sector.