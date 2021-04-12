OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Indians among most optimistic for return to pre-Covid normal: Survey

NEW DELHI/GENEVA : Indians are among the most optimistic globally in terms of their expectations for a return to pre-COVID normal, with over 70% expecting it to happen in less than a year, a new study said on Monday.

Importantly, the survey was conducted just before the COVID-19 pandemic was seen moving towards a new peak in India and some other countries.

TRENDING STORIESSee All

The survey, conducted by global market research major Ipsos for the World Economic Forum (WEF) with a sample size of over 21,000 globally between February 19 and March 5, showed that Indians were the most optimistic (24%) on expectations for the 'return to normal' happening in within 1-3 months and also for it to happen in 3-6 months (21%).

Besides, a further 23% of Indians said they expect a return to pre-Covid normal in 6-12 months, but people from several countries, including Saudi Arabia, China and Brazil, scored better on this timeframe.

An estimated 15% of Indian respondents said they expect the return to normal to take more than 12 months, 6% said it would never happen and for 11% it was already the case.

Globally, a majority of people at about 60% are hopeful that the pandemic will be contained within the next year, but expectations vary widely by country, the WEF said, citing the survey results.

Respondents in China, India, Russia and Saudi Arabia said they believe it will take a year to return to normal, while Japan, France, Italy and South Korea believe it will take longer.

One out of two adults globally said their emotional and mental health has gotten worse since the beginning of the pandemic, but nearly one in four said it improved since the start of 2021.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Railways turns 21 coaches into isolation wards amid COVID surgePremium Premium

Maharashtra: Indian Railways converts 21 coaches into isolation wards amid Covid surge

2 min read . 07:31 PM IST
Police personnel stand guard as night curfew was imposed by the Government of Maharashtra at Dadar in Mumbai on Wednesday. (ANI Photo)Premium Premium

Madhya Pradesh imposes 'corona curfew' in Bhopal amid Covid spike: What's allowed, what's not

1 min read . 07:29 PM IST
Health workers collect swab samples during a random testing drive, at Anand Vihar Bus Terminal, in New Delhi on 12 April 2021Premium Premium

Docs on current covid wave: High fever, faster infections, affecting youngsters

2 min read . 07:28 PM IST
Haryana home minister Anil Vij Premium Premium

Haryana govt imposes night curfew amid Covid-19 spike

1 min read . 07:09 PM IST

Over 70% of adults in Saudi Arabia, Russia, India and mainland China are confident their life will return to pre-COVID normal within a year.

In contrast, 80% in Japan and more than half in France, Italy, South Korea and Spain expect it will take longer.

At a global level, expectations about how long it will take before one's life can return to its pre-COVID normal and how long it will take for the pandemic to be contained are nearly identical.

These findings suggest that people across the world consider that being able to return to "normal" life is entirely dependent on containing the pandemic.

Similar to life returning to pre-COVID normal, 58% on average across all countries and markets surveyed expect the pandemic to be contained within the next year, including 13% who think this is already the case or will happen within 3 months.

As per the survey, majorities in India, China and Saudi Arabia thought the pandemic is already contained or will be within the next six months.

In contrast, four in five in Japan and more than half in Australia, France, Poland, Spain and Sweden expected it will take more than a year.

On average across the 30 countries and markets surveyed, 45% of adults say their emotional and mental health has gotten worse since the beginning of the pandemic about a year ago, three times the proportion of adults who say it has improved (16%).

The survey was conducted among more than 21,000 adults under the age of 75 on Ipsos' Global Advisor online platform.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout