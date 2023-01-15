Harsh Goenka has explained why Indians are the highest-earning ethnic group in the USA. The chairman of RPG Enterprises shared a chart that shows Indian Americans having the highest median household income in the country. It also shows that 70% of the Indian-American population in America holds a bachelor's degree while the national average is merely 28%.

As per Goenka, Indians shine in America because Indians value good education and are the most educated ethnic group. At the same time, they work very hard along with being frugal in their habits and are in IT, engineering and medicine - the highest-paying jobs. Also, it’s because “We are smart", he added.

Why Indians are earning the highest in USA?



1. We value good education and are the most educated ethnic group

2. We work very hard along with being frugal in our habits

3. We are smart

4. We are in IT, engineering and medicine- the highest paying jobs



🇮🇳 💪!!! pic.twitter.com/EGNEYqfp52 — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) January 14, 2023

While the data Goenka shared appear to be from a 2013-15 American Community Survey, more recent numbers from 2019 also indicate the same thing: Indians leading from front. Asian Americans, with a population of around 1.8 crore, are the highest-earning ethnic group in the USA. The median household income for Asian-Americans stands at $87,243.

However, Indians are the leading ethnic group among Asian-Americans. With a population of around 42 lakh, Indians have a median household income of $126,705 - much higher than the overall numbers of Asian-Americans. The Filipino community, with a population of around 29 lakh, has a median household income of $100,273. The Taiwanese community is not far behind with a median income of $100,205. The lowest-earning ethnic group among Asian-Americans is the Burmese community ($45,903).

Goenka’s Twitter post received encouraging comments. “Indians Mostly due to tech and doctors. Filipinos as well, doctors. So our international household in top two. Our kids 3 country trifecta. maybe even 4 or 5 since Spanish Filipino heritage and possibly British Indian (sic)," wrote one user.

One of the users had a different take on it. “Unlike middle class Indians, the Chinese no longer have the need to migrate to the west for better education or well paid jobs! They have some of the highest ranked universities in the world. Further, their most brilliant minds receive adequate support for research at home!" the user opined.