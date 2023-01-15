Indians are highest-earning ethnic group in USA: Harsh Goenka explains why2 min read . Updated: 15 Jan 2023, 07:37 AM IST
70% of the Indian-American population in America holds a bachelor's degree.
Harsh Goenka has explained why Indians are the highest-earning ethnic group in the USA. The chairman of RPG Enterprises shared a chart that shows Indian Americans having the highest median household income in the country. It also shows that 70% of the Indian-American population in America holds a bachelor's degree while the national average is merely 28%.