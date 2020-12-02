Indians are spending millions daily on cryptocurrency trading

Experts expect the number of retail investors to grow even faster now that Bitcoin, by far the best known digital currency, has hit a lifetime high. According to industry veteran Vincent Poon, expectations are that the price of Bitcoin could rise to as high as $100,000 this time. The world's largest digital asset rose to $19,577.47 on 30 November, hitting an all-time high. Its previous high was at $19,511, which it hit in December 2017, losing 70% of its value in the next two years. Poon said a “fear of missing the 100,000 price point" will lead a lot of people to invest in Bitcoin now.