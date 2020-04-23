Indians breathe cleaner air as pollution levels touch 20-year low

New Delhi: Pollution levels across north India are at a 20-year low for this time of the year, said scientists from the US-based National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), as India enters the fifth week of a nationwide lockdown.

“We knew we would see changes in atmospheric composition in many places during the lockdown. But I have never seen aerosol values so low in the Indo-Gangetic Plain at this time of year," said Pawan Gupta, scientist at NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center.

Scientists analysed the aerosol concentrations in the atmosphere over the country from 31 March to 5 April periods for each year from 2016 to 2020 using MODIS data from NASA’s Terra satellite. Aerosol optical depth (AOD) measurement was used for quantitative estimates of the amount of aerosol present in the atmosphere.

Aerosols are tiny, solid and liquid particles suspended in the air that reduce visibility and pose potential damage to human lungs and heart. They have both natural and human-made sources like dust-storms, forest fires, burning of fossil fuels and cropland.

According to Gupta, AOD levels in northern India at the beginning of April were significantly below the normal for this time of year and the lowest in 20 years of MODIS observations.

“We saw an aerosol decrease in the first week of the shutdown, but that was due to a combination of rain and the lockdown. Aerosol concentrations usually increase again after such heavy precipitation. But the levels didn’t go up and return to normal after the rains and decreased gradually. By all accounts, the 2020 lockdown reduced those human-made emission sources," said Gupta.

The findings are in line with the analysis of government’s air monitoring service, SAFAR, which also found significant reduction in PM10, PM2.5 and nitrogen oxides levels in major cities, including the national capital, after the lockdown was imposed.

However, scientists expect aerosol levels to increase slightly in the next few weeks in parts of India as seasonal dust storms begin. “April is usually the time when pollution levels rise, mainly due to dust-storms and strong westerly winds, which bring sand from the Thar Desert. Dust concentrations are relatively low in March," according to SAFAR scientists.

Significant reduction was seen in the concentration of nitrate and sulphate pollution, which is caused largely by vehicles, coal-fired power plants and other industrial sources in urban areas.

Interestingly, the satellite data did not show similar reductions in pollution levels in southern India, where aerosol levels seemed to be slightly higher than in the past four years. The reasons are unclear, but scientists say this could be related to recent weather patterns.

India was put under a complete lockdown on March 25 to curb the spread of covid-19, leading to shutting down of factories, industries, manufacturing units and a complete halt of private and public transport.

