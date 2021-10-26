Indians can finally fly to Singapore again from today as it has eased travel restrictions caused due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Apart from India, Singapore has announced the removal of five other South Asian countries from its travel restriction list.

"We had previously announced that all travellers with a 14-day travel history to Bangladesh, India, Myanmar, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka will not be allowed to enter or transit through Singapore. We have reviewed the COVID-19 situation in these countries, and all travellers with a 14-day travel history to Bangladesh, India, Myanmar, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka prior to departure to Singapore will be allowed to enter and transit through Singapore from 26 October 2021, 23:59 hours," said the Ministry of Health (MOH) advisory.

Category IV countries

These travellers will be subject to Category IV border measures. All travellers from Category II non-Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL)), III and IV countries will no longer need to undergo an on-arrival Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) test.

They will only undergo an end of Stay-Home Notice (SHN) exit PCR test.

Travellers from Category IV countries/regions will still be required to serve their 10-day SHN at dedicated SHN facilities, read the statement.

However, travellers from these countries will be subjected to the tightest of border measures, which involve a 10-day, stay-home notice period at a dedicated facility.

Singapore has been witnessing more than 3,000 daily Covid-19 infections recently. It reported 3,174 new Covid-19 cases and 14 deaths on Monday.

Meanwhile, scheduled international passenger flights to and from India remain suspended since March last year amid the coronavirus pandemic. India has air bubble arrangements with more than 25 countries for operating international flights.

