Indians can fly to Singapore from today. Read travel guidelines here Updated: 26 Oct 2021, 08:59 AM IST
Indians can finally fly to Singapore again from today as it has eased travel restrictions caused due to the Covid-19 pandemic
Indians can finally fly to Singapore again from today as it has eased travel restrictions caused due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Apart from India, Singapore has announced the removal of five other South Asian countries from its travel restriction list.
"We had previously announced that all travellers with a 14-day travel history to Bangladesh, India, Myanmar, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka will not be allowed to enter or transit through Singapore. We have reviewed the COVID-19 situation in these countries, and all travellers with a 14-day travel history to Bangladesh, India, Myanmar, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka prior to departure to Singapore will be allowed to enter and transit through Singapore from 26 October 2021, 23:59 hours," said the Ministry of Health (MOH) advisory.
Category IV countries
Singapore has been witnessing more than 3,000 daily Covid-19 infections recently. It reported 3,174 new Covid-19 cases and 14 deaths on Monday.
Meanwhile, scheduled international passenger flights to and from India remain suspended since March last year amid the coronavirus pandemic. India has air bubble arrangements with more than 25 countries for operating international flights.
