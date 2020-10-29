Indians can now fly to Tanzania under latest air bubble arrangement

India has established a separate bilateral air bubble arrangement with Tanzania for operation of special international passenger flights between the two countries, the Civil Aviation Ministry said on Wednesday.

"Attention travellers! An air bubble arrangement has been established between India and Tanzania. Designated carriers of both countries are permitted to operate flights between the two countries. Please plan your travels accordingly," the Civil Aviation Ministry tweeted.

Till now, India had formed such arrangements with around 18 countries including Afghanistan, Bahrain, Canada, France, Germany, Iraq, Japan, the Maldives, Nigeria, Qatar, the UAE, the UK and the USA.

Under an air bubble pact between two countries, special international passenger flights can be operated by their airlines into each other's territories under restrictive conditions.

On Wednesday, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said the suspension of scheduled international passenger flights has been extended till November 30.

The scheduled international passenger services have been suspended in India since March 23 due to the coronavirus pandemic. But special international flights have been operating under the Vande Bharat Mission since May and under the bilateral 'air bubble' arrangements with selected countries since July.

