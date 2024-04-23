Indians can now stay in Switzerland, Amsterdam for up to 2 years like visa-free nationals on Schengen visa
Under the cascade regime, you can stay in Switzerland, Amsterdam, and/ or any other European countries such as Austria, Hungary, Poland, Belgium, Germany, France, among others, for as long as two years without any hiccups.
With European Union (EU) adopting favourable Schengen visa rules for Indians, the strength of Indian passport is arguably set to grow with travel to 29 European countries getting seamless and hassle-free.
