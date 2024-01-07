 Indians cancel trips, bookings as Maldives minister gets slammed for insulting PM Modi, posting ‘Hinduphobic’ tweets | Mint
Indians cancel trips, bookings as Maldives minister gets slammed for insulting PM Modi, posting ‘Hinduphobic’ tweets

 Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Over 8,000 hotel bookings and 2,500 flight tickets to the Maldives have reportedly been cancelled after a Maldivian minister insulted Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Twitter.

Maldives’ economy is heavily dependent on Indian tourists (Pixabay)Premium
Maldives’ economy is heavily dependent on Indian tourists (Pixabay)

More than 8,000 hotel bookings, as well as 2,500 flight tickets, have been cancelled after a Maldivian minister reportedly abused Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, various social media posts claim.

Mariyam Shiuna allegedly made insulting remarks against PM Modi on Twitter after his Lakshadweep images had been shared. The Deputy Minister of Youth Empowerment, Information and Arts, referred to the Indian prime minister as a ‘clown’ and a ‘puppet of Israel’.

Also Read: 'How can they be so clean?': Maldives politician after PM Modi's visit to Lakshadweep

Screenshots of the tweet are getting circulated on social media. LiveMint, however, could not independently verify the authenticity of the tweet, reportedly deleted at this moment. Neither could LiveMint verify the cancellation of hotel bookings and flight tickets.

Minister gets slammed by fellow Maldivians

Several Maldivian citizens criticised Shiuna for her comments. “What a shame you are bringing to this nation by stooping so low to even reply to these posts in such a childish way. You are MINISTERS of our government. ACT LIKE IT!! Your actions will affect others, not you. You will leave the ordinary Maldivians to suffer the consequences. If you cared about them at all, you would not have acted so disgracefully," came from one.

Also Read: Maldivian government websites restored after hours of inaccessibility: ‘Technical issues’

“I don't understand PM Modi did not even mention Maldives in his tweet then why is this bad mouth by Maldives ministers and their supporters? Why behaving like Pakistani ministers? Very unfortunate and disappointing. It will cause a very bad results! (sic)" came from another.

Former Maldives President Mohamed Nasheed has slammed Mariyam Shiuna’s “appalling language" against PM Modi.

Also Read: Maldives President asks India to respect democratic will, withdraw military

"What appalling language by Maldives Government official Mariyam Shiuna towards the leader of a key ally, that is instrumental for Maldives’ security and prosperity. Dr Mohamed Muizzu government must distance itself from these comments and give clear assurance to India they do not reflect gov policy," Nasheed tweeted.

Maldives’ economy is heavily dependent on tourism while Indians contribute a significant percentage of it every year.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and sports. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
Published: 07 Jan 2024, 01:38 PM IST
