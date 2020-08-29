Indians, Chinese around half of all foreign students in US in 2019: Report

While an F1 visa is issued to international students who are attending an academic programme or English language programme at a US college or university, M-1 visa is reserved for international students attending vocational schools and technical schools. Forty-eight per cent or 733,718 of all active SEVIS records hailed from either China (474,497) or India (249,221) in 2019, a slight increase from 47 per cent in calendar year 2018, the report said.