Indians choose staycations, private villas during long Holi weekend

NEW DELHI: As covid-19 cases mount in cities, prompting various restrictions, Indian travelers are increasingly choosing to spend the long Holi weekend away from home. Travel operators, both online and offline, said they have witnessed an uptick in bookings for the Holi weekend this year, mostly for destinations within driving distance. A section of travelers is also looking at short haul flights to the Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir.

More than 45% of the bookings have been made for two days or more, for properties based in the hills, the platform said citing its data. "Given that the virus situation remains active, people continue to prefer premium or ultra-premium hotels, private villas or homestays that follow stringent safety and hygiene protocols," the spokesperson added.

Yatra.com said that booking enquires went up by 50% during the Holi and Easter long weekend where travelers are inclined to explore varied options for accommodation such as homestays, staycations, cottages, tents, heritages apart from conventional preferences.

"Destinations such as Goa, Jaipur, hill stations like Nainital, Shimla, Pondicherry, Amritsar among others have seen an increase in queries," said Shweta Singhal, head of marketing and new business initiatives, Yatra.com.

Vivek Khanna, chief operating officer, Mahindra Holidays and Resorts India Ltd said that they have witnessed occupancy upto 100% in many of the resorts including Mahabaleshwar, Corbett, Mussoorie, Kandaghat, Naldehra and Goa.

Privacy remains one of the top driving attributes for travelers while making bookings.

SOTC Travel said that the response to the Holi weekend has been encouraging with people seeking less crowded accommodations and travel options.

"We have witnessed an interest for private tours, private homes and boutique properties. Destinations that are easy to drive to or accessible through quick flights are trending with families, solo travellers, small groups, couples and millennials," said Daniel D'souza, president and country head, leisure, SOTC Travel.

Based on bookings made for the period between 27 March and 4 April, Booking.com said that Goa, New Delhi, Jaipur, Rishikesh and Mumbai are amongst the top booked domestic destinations from Holi to Easter. In addition to hotels, resorts and guesthouses, hostels and homestays are the top booked types of accommodation.

Ritu Mehrotra, regional manager, South Asia at Booking.com said, “With travelers optimistic about making the most of long weekends, there is also an increased importance for health and safety, flexibility and diversity in experiences. To support traveler demands in the post-pandemic era, we are working towards providing travelers a wide range of accommodation options and flexible deals."

