Indians concerned about health, economy: BCG

The covid-19 pandemic is likely to sway the spending of urban Indian households as they continue buying essentials, pay more for at-home entertainment, invest in health-related services and shore up their savings, according to the findings of a survey by the Boston Consulting Group (BCG) conducted at the end of April and the first few days of May.

BCG conducted three rounds of the survey during different phases of India’s lockdown. It then compared findings with other markets.

BCG’s “Covid-19 Consumer Sentiment Research" covered 1,300 respondents across socio-economic classes A and B in metros and tier 1 and tier 2 cities.

The study assessed the overall shift in spending across a large set of categories such as staples, travel, OTT subscriptions, education, insurance, luxury brands, cinema, electronics and vehicles, and gauged consumer appetite to spend on them over the next six months.

“Despite relaxations in the lockdown, concerns about health, the economic situation and daily lifestyle continue at similar levels. Consumers are still pessimistic about future income, spending, and loan repayments," BCG said in its note.

In its third and most recent survey done between 30 April and 3 May, BCG said that 54% of those surveyed expect lower income in the next six months; uncertainty around future income was higher among the 18-25 age group, and significantly higher among small businesses.

As a result, BCG said that 43% of those surveyed have an “unfavorable sentiment on future spends" with younger consumers, lower SECs, and small businesses being less resilient to the effects of the pandemic. There was a small decline from BCG’s previous survey conducted in mid-April, where 47% of respondents were expecting a dip in their expenses.

Again, a higher proportion of those in the age group of 18-25 years (48%) said they are expecting a decrease in total spends in the next six months.

Moreover, 85% of those surveyed are worried about servicing loans after the moratorium expires.

“The health risk from the virus is very high in people’s minds, 90% of those surveyed said they are concerned about the virus, and about their own safety. About 50% are worried it will impact their income," Nimisha Jain, partner and managing director, Boston Consulting Group, said. Jain added that this will change people's spending profile over the next six months as they increase savings and expenditure on essential goods and services.

Categories such as daily essentials, at-home entertainment, including wi-fi connections, DTH services, OTT subscriptions; apart from savings, insurance plans, health and education emerged as clear priorities for those who were surveyed.

The respondents said they would channel their spending into the above categories in what is a clear indicator of how households plan to manage their expenses and divert them to goods and services they can use during India’s lockdown, and even save for the future.

On the other hand, categories, such as vacation, leisure travel, discretionary spending on apparel, luxury brands, cars, cosmetics, make-up, perfumes, home furnishings and decor, are among the categories where BCG expects a net decrease in spending over the next few months.

BCG’s findings come during India’s ongoing nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of the Coronavirus pandemic that has prompted several financial institutions to downgrade the country's annual growth forecast.

On Friday Moody’s Investors Service revised downward its growth projection for India to 0% for FY21, Mint reported. India’s over 40-day lockdown to curb the virus has led to a severe slump in economic activity and has expanded the unemployment rate.

