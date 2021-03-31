Indians concerned about single-use plastic: Survey

In 2019, top fast moving consumer goods companies including Coca-Cola, Diageo, Bisleri, PepsiCo among others announced their participation in a plastic waste management entity called “Karo Sambhav". The entity has been developed by PACE or Packaging Association for Clean Environment, an industry body, which will work towards recycling packaging material, collection of post-consumer packaging, work across a network of recovery facilities, and converge resources currently being used by its existing members to tackle plastic packaging waste material. In the same year—Parle Agro, the maker of Frooti and Appy Fizz, said it will invest ₹50 crore over the next three years to implement a PET plastic waste management (PWM) program.

